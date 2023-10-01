Will Jamal Agnew score a touchdown when the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons play in Week 4 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Jamal Agnew score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Agnew has put together a 54-yard campaign thus far (18 yards receiving per game), reeling in five passes on six targets.

Agnew, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Jamal Agnew Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Texans 5 4 49 0

