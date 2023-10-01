Jamal Agnew was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars match up with the Atlanta Falcons at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 4. If you're looking for Agnew's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Agnew's season stats include 54 yards on five receptions (10.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus two carries for -2 yards. He has been targeted six times.

Jamal Agnew Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

The Jaguars have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Zay Jones (DNP/knee): 5 Rec; 55 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Jaguars vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM

Agnew 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 5 54 7 0 10.8

Agnew Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Texans 5 4 49 0

