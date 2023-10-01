Marcell Ozuna vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna and his .732 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run) against the Nationals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .273 with 30 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is seventh in slugging.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 101 of 143 games this season (70.6%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (35 of 143), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (39.2%), with two or more RBI in 27 of those contests (18.9%).
- He has scored in 65 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|69
|.301
|AVG
|.244
|.368
|OBP
|.319
|.613
|SLG
|.484
|41
|XBH
|28
|21
|HR
|17
|50
|RBI
|47
|64/29
|K/BB
|70/27
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rutledge makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .322 batting average against him.
