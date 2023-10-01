Michael Harris II vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jackson Rutledge. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Nationals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .292 with 32 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Harris II is batting .300 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 69.3% of his games this season (95 of 137), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (24.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 16 games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (27.7%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.5%).
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|74
|.300
|AVG
|.285
|.336
|OBP
|.325
|.484
|SLG
|.469
|25
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|29
|45/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Rutledge (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 6.00 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
