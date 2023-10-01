Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), versus the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are ranked 18th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 117.7 per game.

Etienne has generated a team-best 205 yards rushing on 49 attempts (68.3 ypg), with one rushing score. As a receiver, Etienne has tacked on 11 catches for 79 yards.

Etienne vs. the Falcons

Etienne vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games The Falcons defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

One opposing rusher has scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The Falcons allow 117.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked run defense this season.

The Falcons' defense ranks sixth in the NFL with one rushing TD allowed so far this season.

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-115)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in three opportunities this season.

The Jaguars pass on 59.2% of their plays and run on 40.8%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 80 rushes this season. He's handled 49 of those carries (61.3%).

Etienne has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has one touchdown this season (16.7% of his team's six offensive TDs).

He has two carries in the red zone (18.2% of his team's 11 red zone rushes).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Etienne Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (two times in three games), Etienne has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Etienne has been targeted on 13 of his team's 116 passing attempts this season (11.2% target share).

He has 79 receiving yards on 13 targets to rank 101st in NFL play with 6.1 yards per target.

Having played three games this season, Etienne has not tallied a TD reception.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 18 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs

