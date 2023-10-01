Travis Etienne Week 4 Preview vs. the Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), versus the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are ranked 18th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 117.7 per game.
Etienne has generated a team-best 205 yards rushing on 49 attempts (68.3 ypg), with one rushing score. As a receiver, Etienne has tacked on 11 catches for 79 yards.
Etienne vs. the Falcons
- Etienne vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games
- The Falcons defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.
- One opposing rusher has scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.
- The Falcons have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.
- The Falcons allow 117.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked run defense this season.
- The Falcons' defense ranks sixth in the NFL with one rushing TD allowed so far this season.
Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Falcons
- Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-115)
Etienne Rushing Insights
- Etienne has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in three opportunities this season.
- The Jaguars pass on 59.2% of their plays and run on 40.8%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.
- His team has attempted 80 rushes this season. He's handled 49 of those carries (61.3%).
- Etienne has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.
- He has one touchdown this season (16.7% of his team's six offensive TDs).
- He has two carries in the red zone (18.2% of his team's 11 red zone rushes).
Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Falcons
- Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)
Etienne Receiving Insights
- In 66.7% of his opportunities (two times in three games), Etienne has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Etienne has been targeted on 13 of his team's 116 passing attempts this season (11.2% target share).
- He has 79 receiving yards on 13 targets to rank 101st in NFL play with 6.1 yards per target.
- Having played three games this season, Etienne has not tallied a TD reception.
Etienne's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|vs. Texans
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|19 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|12 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|18 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD
|5 TAR / 5 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
