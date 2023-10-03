Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Jacksonville Jaguars have been given +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Jaguars' Super Bowl odds (+3000) place them just 10th-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are ninth-best.
- Bookmakers have made the Jaguars' Super Bowl odds the same now (+3000) compared to the beginning of the season (+3000).
- With odds of +3000, the Jaguars have been given a 3.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Two Jaguars games (out of four) have hit the over this year.
- The Jaguars have won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Jaguars are totaling 329.3 yards per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 17th on defense with 333 yards allowed per game.
- The Jaguars rank 20th in scoring offense (20 points per game) and 12th in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game) this season.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence has four TD passes and two picks in four games, completing 67.1% for 943 yards (235.8 per game).
- In addition, Lawrence has run for 101 yards and zero scores.
- Travis Etienne has run for 260 yards (65.0 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- In addition, Etienne has 14 receptions for 96 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game, Calvin Ridley has scored two times, catching 15 balls for 211 yards (52.8 per game).
- Christian Kirk has 24 receptions for 257 yards (64.3 per game) and one TD in four games.
- Foyesade Oluokun has recorded 46 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended in four games for the Jaguars.
Jaguars Player Futures
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|W 31-21
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|L 17-9
|+550
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|L 37-17
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|W 23-7
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+500
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
