The New Mexico State Aggies (2-3) will play a fellow CUSA opponent, the Florida International Panthers (3-2) in a matchup on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. Florida International matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida International vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium

Florida International vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico State (-5.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico State (-5.5) 50.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida International vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Florida International is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Panthers are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

New Mexico State has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

The Aggies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

