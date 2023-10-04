At +3000, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 10 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 4.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Jaguars are only 10th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3000), but ninth-best according to computer rankings.

The Jaguars were +3000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and are now the same.

The Jaguars' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 3.2%.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread this season.

Two Jaguars games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The Jaguars have put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars rank 15th in the NFL with 329.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 17th in total defense (333 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars are averaging 20 points per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 12th on defense with 20.5 points allowed per game.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has four touchdown passes and two picks in four games, completing 67.1% for 943 yards (235.8 per game).

Lawrence also has rushed for 101 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Travis Etienne has run for 260 yards (65.0 per game) and one TD.

In addition, Etienne has 14 catches for 96 yards and zero TDs.

In four games, Calvin Ridley has 15 catches for 211 yards (52.8 per game) and two scores.

In four games, Christian Kirk has 24 catches for 257 yards (64.3 per game) and one score.

Foyesade Oluokun has been doing his part on defense, registering 46 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended for the Jaguars.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +550 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +10000 4 October 1 Falcons W 23-7 +10000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +700 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +5000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +500 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +10000 13 December 4 Bengals - +3500 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1400 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +50000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

