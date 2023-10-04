Wednesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and the Toronto Blue Jays (89-73) facing off at Target Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:38 PM ET on October 4.

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (8-8) against the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios (11-12).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Twins Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 68 (60.7%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 46-34 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Blue Jays Performance Insights

The Blue Jays have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Toronto and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Blue Jays' past 10 games.

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 22, or 53.7%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Toronto has won five of 10 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blue Jays have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Toronto is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

Blue Jays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 28 Athletics L 2-1 Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina September 29 @ Rockies W 7-6 Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach September 30 @ Rockies W 14-6 Emilio Pagán vs Matt Koch October 1 @ Rockies L 3-2 Bailey Ober vs Brent Suter October 3 Blue Jays W 3-1 Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman October 4 Blue Jays - Sonny Gray vs José Berríos

Blue Jays Schedule