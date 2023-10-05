Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Week 6 college football slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket, including those involving Florida programs. Among those contests is the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets playing the Miami Hurricanes.
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
Florida International Panthers at New Mexico State Aggies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: New Mexico State (-6.5)
Stetson Hatters at Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Alabama State Hornets
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: New ASU Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 5 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Florida State (-23.5)
UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-2.5)
South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Florida (-3.5)
Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida (-18.5)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-4)
Florida A&M Rattlers at Southern Jaguars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 17 Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-20.5)
