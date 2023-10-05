The Jacksonville Jaguars have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 10th-ranked in the league as of October 5.

Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Jaguars' Super Bowl odds (+3000) place them just 10th-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are ninth-best.

Oddsmakers have made the Jaguars' Super Bowl odds the same now (+3000) compared to the start of the season (+3000).

The implied probability of the Jaguars winning the Super Bowl, based on their +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two Jaguars games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The Jaguars have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars are totaling 329.3 yards per game on offense this year (15th in NFL), and they are surrendering 333 yards per game (17th) on defense.

The Jaguars are putting up 20 points per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 12th defensively with 20.5 points allowed per game.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has four touchdown passes and two picks in four games, completing 67.1% for 943 yards (235.8 per game).

Lawrence also has run for 101 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Travis Etienne has scored one touchdown and picked up 260 yards (65.0 per game).

Etienne also has 14 catches for 96 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Calvin Ridley has 15 receptions for 211 yards (52.8 per game) and two scores.

In the passing game, Christian Kirk has scored one time, hauling in 24 balls for 257 yards (64.3 per game).

Foyesade Oluokun has recorded 46 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended in four games for the Jaguars.

Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +550 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +10000 4 October 1 Falcons W 23-7 +10000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +700 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +5000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +500 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +10000 13 December 4 Bengals - +3500 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1400 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +50000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.