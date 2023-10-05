Looking for how to watch high school football games in Pasco County, Florida this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

  • Collier County
  • Broward County

    • Pasco County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lake Weir High School at Anclote High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Holiday, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hudson High School at Sunlake High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Land O Lakes, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Zephyrhills High School at South Sumter High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Bushnell, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Auburndale High School at Pasco High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Dade City, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wiregrass Ranch High School at River Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: New Port Richey, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sebastian River HS at Wesley Chapel High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fivay High School at Weeki Wachee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Weeki Wachee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tarpon Springs High School at Gulf High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: New Port Richey, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Creek High School at Hollins High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.