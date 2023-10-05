Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Pasco County, Florida this week? We've got you covered.
Pasco County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lake Weir High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Holiday, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson High School at Sunlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Zephyrhills High School at South Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bushnell, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburndale High School at Pasco High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dade City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wiregrass Ranch High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sebastian River HS at Wesley Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fivay High School at Weeki Wachee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Weeki Wachee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarpon Springs High School at Gulf High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Hollins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
