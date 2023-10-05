Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Pinellas County, Florida this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

St. Petersburg High School at Seminole High School - Seminole

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5

7:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Seminole, FL

Seminole, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Saint Stephen's Episcopal School at St. Petersburg Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Catholic High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

SLAM Tampa at Shorecrest Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg High School at Seminole High School - Seminole

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Seminole, FL

Seminole, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater High School at Pinellas Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Countryside High School at Boca Ciega High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gulfport, FL

Gulfport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Southridge High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hawthorne High School at Gibbs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarpon Springs High School at Gulf High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Osceola Fundamental High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at Hollins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Christian School at Clearwater Central Catholic High School