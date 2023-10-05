Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Santa Rosa County, Florida has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pace High School at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pensacola Catholic HS at Gulf Breeze High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mosley High School at Navarre High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Navarre, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holmes County High School at Jay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Jay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
