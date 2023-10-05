This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Sarasota County, Florida. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Other Games in Florida This Week

  • Collier County
  • Broward County

    • Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Nova HS at Plantation High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Plantation, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    American Heritage High School - Plantation at Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Davie, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Plantation High School at Piper High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Sunrise, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

