Davis Thompson is part of the field from October 5-7 in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, taking on a par-72, 7,461-yard course.

Looking to bet on Thompson at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Thompson Odds to Win: +4500

Davis Thompson Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Thompson has shot better than par 15 times, while also posting 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Thompson has had an average finish of 27th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Thompson has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 43 -5 280 0 14 1 1 $1.6M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Thompson has had an average finishing position of 51st.

Thompson has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Thompson last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 67th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The average course Thompson has played i the last year (7,306 yards) is 155 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging par to finish in the 68th percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship placed him in the 58th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Thompson was better than 59% of the field (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Thompson carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Thompson recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Thompson's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

At that last competition, Thompson's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Thompson ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Thompson had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

