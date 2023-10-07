The Southern Jaguars (2-2) hit the road for a SWAC showdown against the Florida A&M Rattlers (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern has struggled on offense, ranking 11th-worst in the FCS (252.5 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks second-best in the nation, surrendering only 174.5 yards per game. Florida A&M has been thriving on defense, allowing only 232.2 total yards per contest (11th-best). On offense, it ranks 86th by putting up 315.6 total yards per game.

Florida A&M vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Florida A&M vs. Southern Key Statistics

Florida A&M Southern 315.6 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.5 (119th) 232.2 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.5 (3rd) 90.8 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.3 (116th) 224.8 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (99th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has racked up 1,089 yards (217.8 per game) while completing 59.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has run for 178 yards on 33 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Jaquez Yant has run for 140 yards across 33 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jah'Marae Sheread paces his team with 222 receiving yards on 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Marcus Riley has put up a 198-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on eight targets.

Nicholas Dixon's 10 receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 194 yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 593 yards (148.3 ypg) to lead Southern, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Gary Quarles has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 168 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Kendric Rhymes has carried the ball 17 times for 98 yards (24.5 per game), while also racking up 71 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Chandler Whitfield's leads his squad with 116 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of three targets) and scored one touchdown.

Colbey Washington has caught seven passes for 100 yards (25 yards per game) this year.

Jailon Howard has been the target of three passes and compiled four catches for 84 yards, an average of 21 yards per contest.

