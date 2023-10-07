The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-3) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at FAU Stadium in an AAC showdown.

Florida Atlantic has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 22nd-worst with 331.0 yards per game. The defensive unit is ranked 94th in the FBS (398.0 yards allowed per game). Tulsa is accumulating 388.2 total yards per game on offense this season (75th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 403.6 total yards per game (103rd-ranked).

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Tulsa 331.0 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.2 (75th) 398.0 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.6 (99th) 99.5 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.2 (30th) 231.5 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.0 (107th) 9 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (126th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (15th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson has 509 passing yards for Florida Atlantic, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has racked up 237 yards on 37 carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught nine passes for 94 yards (23.5 per game).

Zuberi Mobley has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 62 yards (15.5 per game).

LaJohntay Wester's 401 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has totaled 43 receptions and two touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 34.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Je'Quan Burton has hauled in eight grabs for 110 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams leads Tulsa with 840 yards on 52-of-82 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 60 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Watkins has carried the ball 78 times for 320 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jordan Ford has racked up 57 carries and totaled 237 yards with one touchdown.

Marquis Shoulders has racked up 283 receiving yards on 16 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Devan Williams has recorded 265 receiving yards (53.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Kamdyn Benjamin's 17 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 176 yards.

