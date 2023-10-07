The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-2) are 3-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The point total for the contest is set at 53.5.

Florida Atlantic has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 22nd-worst with 20.8 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 82nd in the FBS (27.0 points allowed per game). With 388.2 total yards per game on offense, Tulsa ranks 75th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 102nd, giving up 403.6 total yards per contest.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida Atlantic -3 -115 -105 53.5 -115 -105 -175 +145

Week 6 AAC Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Owls have been favored by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

One of Florida Atlantic's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Florida Atlantic has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Florida Atlantic has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Owls have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson has 509 passing yards for Florida Atlantic, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has racked up 237 yards on 37 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner. He's also caught nine passes for 94 yards (23.5 per game).

Zuberi Mobley has carried the ball 22 times for 62 yards (15.5 per game).

LaJohntay Wester's team-high 401 yards as a receiver have come on 43 receptions (out of 53 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has grabbed 13 passes while averaging 34.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Je'Quan Burton has been the target of 17 passes and compiled eight receptions for 110 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Marlon Bradley has collected 3.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Jarron Morris, Florida Atlantic's tackle leader, has 10 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception this year.

Jarrett Jerrels has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has three tackles and one pass defended to his name.

