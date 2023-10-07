The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (4-0) host an ACC battle against the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State is averaging 424.8 yards per game on offense (48th in the FBS), and rank 99th on the other side of the ball, yielding 401 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Virginia Tech is accumulating 348.8 total yards per contest (95th-ranked). It ranks 41st in the FBS defensively (335.4 total yards given up per game).

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Florida State Virginia Tech 424.8 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.8 (94th) 401 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.4 (49th) 147.8 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.4 (101st) 277 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.4 (86th) 3 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (48th) 5 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (79th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis leads Florida State with 1,018 yards (254.5 ypg) on 75-of-121 passing with 10 touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 94 rushing yards on 23 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 42 times for 219 yards (54.8 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught six passes for 78 yards.

Johnny Wilson's leads his squad with 303 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 32 targets).

Keon Coleman has grabbed 17 passes while averaging 64 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 17 passes and hauled in 10 grabs for 151 yards, an average of 37.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 618 yards (123.6 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 56.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 205 yards (41 ypg) on 62 carries with four touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has run for 301 yards on 71 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 12 catches, totaling 132 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Da'Quan Felton's 209 receiving yards (41.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 14 receptions on 34 targets with two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has put up a 188-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 21 targets.

Dae'Quan Wright's 23 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 157 yards.

