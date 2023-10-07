The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (4-0) will meet their ACC-rival, the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Hokies will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Virginia Tech matchup.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-23.5) 53.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-24) 52.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Florida State has covered three times in four chances against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have been favored by 23.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Virginia Tech has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +650 Bet $100 to win $650 To Win the ACC -155 Bet $155 to win $100

