Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Florida Gators (3-2) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4) in SEC action on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Commodores are currently heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 52 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Florida vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Florida vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-18.5)
|52
|-1100
|+700
|FanDuel
|Florida (-18.5)
|52.5
|-1100
|+680
Week 6 Odds
Florida vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Florida has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Gators have been favored by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Vanderbilt has compiled a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season.
Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
