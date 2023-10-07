Kevin Pillar returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 7 at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the NLDS.

In his last action (on October 1 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-4.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .228 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and six walks.

Pillar has gotten a hit in 35 of 79 games this year (44.3%), including nine multi-hit games (11.4%).

In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pillar has had an RBI in 25 games this season (31.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.9%).

He has scored in 32.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .190 AVG .254 .220 OBP .266 .354 SLG .458 7 XBH 12 3 HR 6 13 RBI 19 21/3 K/BB 29/3 2 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings