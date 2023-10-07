According to our computer projections, the Miami Hurricanes will beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets when the two teams come together at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (-19.5) Over (57.5) Miami (FL) 46, Georgia Tech 15

Week 6 ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The Hurricanes have a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread in every game this year.

Miami (FL) is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Two of the Hurricanes' three games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, 10.3 higher than the average total in Miami (FL) games this season.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Yellow Jackets games have hit the over in three out of four opportunities (75%).

Georgia Tech games this season have averaged a total of 54.5 points, three fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 43.8 12.5 44.7 14.3 41 7 Georgia Tech 32.4 30.8 37.5 25.5 26.5 32

