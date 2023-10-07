The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

Miami (FL) has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (seventh-best with 519 yards per game) and total defense (12th-best with 273 yards allowed per game) this season. Georgia Tech is posting 32.4 points per contest on offense this season (50th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 30.8 points per contest (104th-ranked) on defense.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Georgia Tech 519 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.4 (21st) 273 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.8 (111th) 222.5 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.4 (55th) 296.5 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300 (17th) 3 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (81st) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (55th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 1,042 yards (260.5 ypg) to lead Miami (FL), completing 74.7% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 43 rushing yards on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 331 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Donald Chaney Jr. has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 183 yards (45.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 355 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has totaled 24 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has hauled in 21 passes while averaging 73 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Colbie Young has a total of 242 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King leads Georgia Tech with 1,480 yards on 107-of-166 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 176 rushing yards (35.2 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jamal Haynes has rushed 65 times for 376 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 112 yards.

Trevion Cooley has taken 41 carries and totaled 211 yards with three touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s 335 receiving yards (67 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions on 35 targets with five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put together a 257-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 22 passes on 29 targets.

Dominick Blaylock has racked up 194 reciving yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

