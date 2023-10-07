The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) and the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (5-0) play at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Notre Dame has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 24th-best in total offense (461.2 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (271.0 yards allowed per game). Louisville's offense has been thriving, racking up 494.8 total yards per game (10th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 37th by surrendering 327.8 total yards per game.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Notre Dame Louisville 461.2 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 494.8 (11th) 271.0 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.8 (45th) 192.2 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.8 (31st) 269.0 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.0 (16th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (66th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (24th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 1,458 pass yards for Notre Dame, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns this season.

Audric Estime has 672 rushing yards on 95 carries with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 31 times this year and racked up 220 yards (36.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' leads his squad with 272 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 23 targets).

Chris Tyree has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 269 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jayden Thomas has a total of 195 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has put up 1,406 passing yards, or 281.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.2% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 15.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Jawhar Jordan is his team's leading rusher with 66 carries for 510 yards, or 102.0 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well. Jordan has also chipped in with seven catches for 159 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has racked up 31 carries and totaled 142 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 102 yards through the air .

Jamari Thrash paces his squad with 444 receiving yards on 22 catches with five touchdowns.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has racked up 191 receiving yards (38.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Chris Bell has racked up 175 reciving yards (35.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

