Ronald Acuna Jr. is back in action for the Atlanta Braves against Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 7 at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 1.

He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-1 against the Nationals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of 1.012, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .596. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

In 78% of his games this year (124 of 159), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 69 of those games (43.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 23.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.1% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 102 games this year (64.2%), including 36 multi-run games (22.6%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 77 .342 AVG .333 .432 OBP .401 .603 SLG .589 40 XBH 40 20 HR 21 52 RBI 54 44/48 K/BB 40/32 36 SB 37

Phillies Pitching Rankings