The UCF Knights (3-2) face a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

UCF owns the 66th-ranked defense this season (366.8 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking fifth-best with a tally of 545.8 yards per game. From an offensive angle, Kansas is compiling 33 points per game (46th-ranked). It ranks 78th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (26.2 points given up per game).

UCF vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

UCF vs. Kansas Key Statistics

UCF Kansas 545.8 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.4 (48th) 366.8 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.6 (75th) 255.2 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199 (24th) 290.6 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.4 (82nd) 9 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (27th) 5 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (38th)

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has racked up 872 yards (174.4 ypg) on 50-of-82 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 97 rushing yards (19.4 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Johnny Richardson has racked up 394 yards on 45 carries while finding the end zone one time.

This season, RJ Harvey has carried the ball 73 times for 378 yards (75.6 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 172 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has hauled in 21 receptions for 468 yards (93.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Javon Baker has caught 17 passes for 332 yards (66.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has thrown for 705 yards on 74.7% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 74 yards .

Devin Neal has run the ball 65 times for 439 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has piled up 41 carries and totaled 279 yards with four touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's 251 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 19 receptions on 21 targets.

Luke Grimm has put together a 177-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 22 targets.

Quentin Skinner's 19 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 173 yards.

