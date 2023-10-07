UCF vs. Kansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1), with college football's 23rd-ranked running game, square off versus the UCF Knights (3-2) and their third-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Jayhawks are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 64.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. UCF matchup.
UCF vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
UCF vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-2.5)
|64.5
|-137
|+114
Week 6 Odds
UCF vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- UCF has covered twice in five chances against the spread this year.
- The Knights have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Kansas has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
