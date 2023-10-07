As we roll into Week 6 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the Southland on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Houston Christian Huskies at Nicholls State Colonels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northwestern State Demons at Lamar Cardinals 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SE Louisiana Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) McNeese Cowboys at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

