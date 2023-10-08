Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where they'll be up against Matt Milano and the Buffalo Bills defense. For more stats and analysis on the Jaguars receivers' matchup against the Bills' pass defense, check out this article.

Jaguars vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom TV: NFL Network

NFL Network

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 31.7 7.9 34 87 8.24

Christian Kirk vs. Matt Milano Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk has racked up 257 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his team this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Through the air, Jacksonville has put up 917 total passing yards (11th in NFL) and 6.3 passing yards per attempt (16th).

The Jaguars' scoring offense is 20th in the NFL with 20 points per game and 15th with 329.3 total yards per contest.

Jacksonville is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 36.5 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Jaguars have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 12 times (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Matt Milano & the Bills' Defense

Matt Milano leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 27 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Buffalo has given up 678 (169.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Bills' points-against average on defense is second-best in the league, at 13.8 per game.

Buffalo hasn't allowed more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

The Bills have given up a touchdown pass to three players this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Matt Milano Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Matt Milano Rec. Targets 35 7 Def. Targets Receptions 24 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.7 4 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 257 27 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64.3 6.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 78 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

