How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 5
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Jaguars
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom
- TV: NFL Network
Jaguars Insights
- This year the Jaguars score 6.2 more points per game (20) than the Bills give up (13.8).
- The Jaguars average 329.3 yards per game, 41.3 more yards than the 288 the Bills give up.
- This year Jacksonville rushes for 18.5 fewer yards per game (100) than Buffalo allows (118.5).
- This year the Jaguars have five turnovers, six fewer than the Bills have takeaways (11).
Jaguars Away Performance
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/17/2023
|Kansas City
|L 17-9
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Houston
|L 37-17
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Atlanta
|W 23-7
|ESPN+
|10/8/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|10/19/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
