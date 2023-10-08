The Buffalo Bills (3-1) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will look to extend a three-game winning streak.

Bills and Jaguars betting insights and trends can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Jaguars vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 5.5 48.5 -250 +200

Jaguars vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have combined with their opponent to score more than 48.5 points just twice this season.

Jacksonville's matchups this season have a 45.5-point average over/under, three fewer points than this game's point total.

The Jaguars have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.

The Jaguars lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Jacksonville has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's games this season have had an average of 47 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bills have covered the spread three times over four games with a set spread.

The Bills are 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Bills vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 34.8 2 13.8 2 47 1 4 Jaguars 20 21 20.5 12 45.5 2 4

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5 45.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 25.3 25 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 49.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26 27.5 24.5 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

