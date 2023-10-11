Our computer model predicts the Florida International Panthers will defeat the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Riccardo Silva Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Florida International vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida International (-2) Over (43.5) Florida International 27, UTEP 21

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Panthers a 57.4% chance to win.

The Panthers have three wins in six games against the spread this year.

Florida International has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Florida International has had two games (out of six) go over the total this season.

The average total for Florida International games this season has been 50.3, 6.8 points higher than the total for this game.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Miners have a 47.6% chance to win.

The Miners is 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

UTEP is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this season.

Two of the Miners' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

UTEP games this season have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 8.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Panthers vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida International 20.7 27 22 29.7 19.3 24.3 UTEP 16.2 28.2 22 27.7 10.3 28.7

