The Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche square off at Crypto.com Arena for the first game of the season on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

As the action begins for the beginning of the NHL season, here is who we pick to secure the win in Wednesday's action.

Kings vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)

Kings (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings had a 47-25-10 record overall, with a 12-11-23 record in contests that needed overtime, last season.

In the 32 games Los Angeles played that were decided by one goal, it had a 17-7-8 record (good for 42 points).

The 10 times last season the Kings ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-6-3 (five points).

Los Angeles took 11 points from the 16 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (4-9-3 record).

The Kings scored more than two goals 58 times, and went 44-9-5 in those games (to record 93 points).

In the 30 games when Los Angeles scored a lone power-play goal, it went 15-12-3 to register 33 points.

In the 61 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).

The Kings were outshot by their opponent 21 times, and went 9-7-5 (23 points).

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche had a 51-24-7 record last season, and were 15-8-23 in contests that needed overtime.

Colorado picked up 39 points (17-10-5) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

In eight games last season when the Avalanche finished with just one goal, they picked up seven points (2-3-3).

When Colorado scored two goals last season, they amassed eight points (3-11-2 record).

The Avalanche scored at least three goals in 60 games, earning 99 points from those contests.

Colorado scored a lone power-play goal in 37 games last season and registered 49 points.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Colorado posted a record of 34-13-4 (72 points).

The Avalanche were outshot by their opponents in 34 games last season, going 17-14-3 to record 37 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Rank Kings AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 16th 3.1 Goals Allowed 2.72 9th 11th 32.4 Shots 33.3 8th 4th 27.9 Shots Allowed 31 14th 4th 25.28% Power Play % 24.52% 6th 24th 75.84% Penalty Kill % 79.03% 17th

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

