Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Brevard County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Brevard County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Viera High School at Harmony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: St. Cloud, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hernando Christian Academy at Merritt Island Christian HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside High School at Merritt Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Out-of-Door Academy at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Astronaut High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Titusville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.