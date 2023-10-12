Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Palm Beach County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Katz Yeshiva High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Florida Christian Academy at Glades Day High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Belle Glade, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Berean Christian School at All Saints' Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Winter Haven, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Heritage High School - Delray Beach at Somerset Canyons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: West Boynton beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spanish River High School at Wildwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wildwood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
