Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Palm Beach County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Katz Yeshiva High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on October 12

5:15 PM ET on October 12 Location: Davie, FL

Davie, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Florida Christian Academy at Glades Day High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Belle Glade, FL

Belle Glade, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Berean Christian School at All Saints' Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

American Heritage High School - Delray Beach at Somerset Canyons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: West Boynton beach, FL

West Boynton beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Spanish River High School at Wildwood High School