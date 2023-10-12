Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, October 12 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in NLDS Game 4 with the Phillies up 2-1.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Phillies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .596.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Acuna has recorded a hit in 125 of 162 games this season (77.2%), including 70 multi-hit games (43.2%).
- In 22.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 67 games this year (41.4%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in 25 of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 104 of 162 games this year, and more than once 37 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|77
|.342
|AVG
|.333
|.432
|OBP
|.401
|.603
|SLG
|.589
|40
|XBH
|40
|20
|HR
|21
|52
|RBI
|54
|44/48
|K/BB
|40/32
|36
|SB
|37
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 28-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
