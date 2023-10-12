Looking for information on the best bets in Big 12 play in Week 7? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech matchup, and taking Texas Tech (-1.5) over Kansas State on the spread. Find more insights on those college football games, and other options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.

Best Week 7 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Texas Tech -1.5 vs. Kansas State

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas Tech by 11.4 points

Texas Tech by 11.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: West Virginia -2.5 vs. Houston

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars

West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars Projected Favorite & Spread: West Virginia by 10.8 points

West Virginia by 10.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 12

October 12 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Iowa State +5 vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats

Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 0.7 points

Cincinnati by 0.7 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 7 Big 12 Total Bets

Over 56.5 - Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Total: 59.5 points

59.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 49.5 - West Virginia vs. Houston

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars

West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars Projected Total: 47.9 points

47.9 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 12

October 12 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 52.5 - BYU vs. TCU

Matchup: BYU Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs

BYU Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs Projected Total: 53.6 points

53.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 7 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Oklahoma 6-0 (3-0 Big 12) 45.2 / 14.0 506.0 / 353.7 West Virginia 4-1 (2-0 Big 12) 26.4 / 19.0 347.4 / 335.4 Texas 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) 35.0 / 16.3 486.5 / 323.3 Kansas 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) 36.0 / 25.5 433.7 / 369.8 Iowa State 3-3 (2-1 Big 12) 21.8 / 21.7 323.0 / 348.5 Texas Tech 3-3 (2-1 Big 12) 34.2 / 23.0 398.3 / 370.0 Oklahoma State 3-2 (1-1 Big 12) 23.4 / 23.2 357.2 / 371.4 BYU 4-1 (1-1 Big 12) 31.0 / 22.4 318.6 / 360.8 Kansas State 3-2 (1-1 Big 12) 35.8 / 20.6 460.2 / 352.4 TCU 3-3 (1-2 Big 12) 31.3 / 22.0 472.5 / 367.7 Baylor 2-4 (1-2 Big 12) 21.7 / 30.2 401.0 / 389.8 Cincinnati 2-3 (0-2 Big 12) 30.0 / 24.0 490.0 / 328.4 Houston 2-3 (0-2 Big 12) 27.4 / 29.8 414.0 / 405.8 UCF 3-3 (0-3 Big 12) 35.0 / 27.8 516.7 / 387.3

