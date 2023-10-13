2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Maja Stark heads the leaderboard of the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club through two rounds of play, with a score of -10. Third round action resumes in Shanghai, China, watch to see how the tournament plays out.
How to Watch the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai
- Start Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Qizhong Garden Golf Club
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,672 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
Buick LPGA Shanghai Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Maja Stark
|1st
|-10
|66-68
|Yu Liu
|2nd
|-9
|68-67
|Danielle Kang
|2nd
|-9
|68-67
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|4th
|-8
|68-68
|Azahara Munoz
|4th
|-8
|70-66
Buick LPGA Shanghai Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|10:22 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Amy Wu (+12/79th), Yanhong Pan (+14/80th)
|10:00 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Yuai Ji (+6/73rd), Wenbo Liu (+6/73rd), Yuli Shi (+6/73rd)
|9:49 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Yujie Liu (+5/72nd), Linnea Strom (+4/70th), Hinako Shibuno (+4/70th)
|9:38 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Andrea Lee (+2/63rd), Minami Katsu (+2/63rd), Grace Kim (+3/69th)
|9:27 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Zixin Ni (+2/63rd), Emily Kristine Pedersen (+2/63rd), Lucy Li (+2/63rd)
|9:16 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Xiaowen Yin (+1/56th), Pajaree Anannarukarn (+1/56th), Maria Fassi (+2/63rd)
|9:05 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Olivia Cowan (+1/56th), Ruixin Liu (+1/56th), Matilda Castren (+1/56th)
|8:54 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Carlota Ciganda (E/49th), Paula Reto (+1/56th), Stephanie Meadow (+1/56th)
|8:43 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Arpichaya Yubol (E/49th), Gabriella Then (E/49th), Celine Borge (E/49th)
|8:32 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Lindy Duncan (E/49th), Yuting Shi (E/49th), Dani Holmqvist (E/49th)
