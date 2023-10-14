Fremantle Dockers and Geelong Cats take the field in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match in one of many exciting matchups on the AFL slate on Saturday.

Watch AFL action on Fubo!

AFL Streaming Live Today

Fremantle Dockers at Geelong Cats

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Brisbane Lions at Gold Coast Suns

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 2:00 AM ET

2:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Essendon Bombers at Richmond Tigers

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Port Adelaide Power at North Melbourne Kangaroos

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!