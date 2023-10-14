SWAC opponents match up when the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-4) and the Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Daytona Stadium.

Bethune-Cookman has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 24th-worst with 16.4 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 83rd in the FCS (30.2 points allowed per game). Texas Southern is putting up 348.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (63rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 393.2 total yards per contest (92nd-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on HBCUGo.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Daytona Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Texas Southern 214.2 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (80th) 360 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.2 (70th) 78.2 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182 (24th) 136 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (97th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Walter Simmons III has recorded 366 yards (73.2 ypg) on 47-of-85 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 91 rushing yards (18.2 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jouvensly Bazil has racked up 118 yards on 22 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Jimmie Robinson III has been handed the ball 41 times this year and racked up 110 yards (22 per game) with one touchdown.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson's team-leading 144 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 20 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd has caught 12 passes while averaging 28 yards per game.

Daveno Ellington's 12 catches have yielded 107 yards.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has 479 passing yards, or 119.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.3% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 17.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

LaDarius Owens has run for 404 yards on 60 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jacorey Howard has run for 207 yards across 39 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson has registered 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 197 (39.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has two touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has put together a 171-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on 14 targets.

AJ Bennett has racked up 134 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

