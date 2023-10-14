AAC action features the South Florida Bulls (3-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The betting information foreshadows a close game, with the Bulls favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 59 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-2.5) 59 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-2.5) 58.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has a record of 1-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

South Florida has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Bulls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

