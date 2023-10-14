Based on our computer projection model, the Florida Gators will defeat the South Carolina Gamecocks when the two teams play at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida (+1.5) Under (50.5) Florida 25, South Carolina 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 SEC Predictions

Florida Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on South Carolina vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Gators based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

The Gators is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Gators are 1-1 against the spread.

Two of the Gators' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Florida games this season have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 1.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Gamecocks a 55.6% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Gamecocks are 3-2-0 this year.

South Carolina is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

There have been three Gamecocks games (out of five) that went over the total this year.

The average total for South Carolina games this season has been 55.7, 5.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gators vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina 27.0 29.4 42.0 25.5 17.0 32.5 Florida 27.2 16.8 34.5 11.0 12.5 28.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.