The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) will meet their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Orange will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tallahassee, Florida
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-17.5) 56.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida State (-17.5) 56.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Florida State vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Florida State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 17.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Syracuse has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900
To Win the ACC -155 Bet $155 to win $100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.