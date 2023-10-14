In the semifinals of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 19) takes on Andrey Rublev (No. 7).

In the Semifinal, Rublev is the favorite against Dimitrov, with -175 odds against the underdog's +140.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 63.6% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Andrey Rublev +140 Odds to Win Match -175 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +175 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 36.4% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Saturday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Dimitrov took down No. 22-ranked Nicolas Jarry, 7-6, 6-4.

Rublev made it to the semifinals by beating No. 34-ranked Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-3 on Friday.

In his 63 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Dimitrov has played an average of 23.8 games (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Dimitrov has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.4% of games.

In his 76 matches in the past year across all court types, Rublev is averaging 26.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.3% of those games.

Rublev has averaged 25.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 42 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.6% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Dimitrov and Rublev have split 1-1. Dimitrov took their last battle on October 27, 2022, winning 6-3, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been very even between Dimitrov and Rublev, each taking two sets against the other.

Rublev and Dimitrov have squared off in 39 total games, and Rublev has won more often, claiming 20 of them.

Rublev and Dimitrov have faced off two times, and they have averaged 19.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.