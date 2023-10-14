A quarterfinal is up next for Hugo Gaston in the European Open, and he will meet Maximilian Marterer. Gaston's odds are +900 to win this tournament at Lotto Arena.

Gaston at the 2023 European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 15-22

October 15-22 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Gaston's Next Match

On Friday, October 20 at 10:00 AM ET, Gaston will meet Marterer in the quarterfinals, after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Gaston Stats

In the Round of 16, Gaston won 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 versus Struff on Thursday.

Gaston is 11-16 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament wins.

Gaston has a match record of 5-4 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Gaston has played 27 matches and 23.1 games per match.

Gaston, in nine matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 23.6 games per match and won 50.0% of them.

Gaston has won 27.3% of his return games and 68.9% of his service games over the past year.

Gaston has won 36.1% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 69.1% of his service games during that timeframe.

