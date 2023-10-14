The Tampa Bay Lightning (off a victory in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

You can see the Lightning look to take down the Red Wings on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Red Wings Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The Lightning scored the eighth-most goals in the league last season (280 total, 3.4 per game).

Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.

The 71 power-play goals the Lightning scored last season were third-best in the NHL (on 280 power-play chances).

The Lightning's 25.36% power-play conversion rate was third-best in the league.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 30 83 113 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 51 44 95 45 51 50.7% Steven Stamkos 81 34 50 84 54 25 53.8% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4% Mikhail Sergachev 79 10 54 64 45 55 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Red Wings allowed 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

The Red Wings had 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 14th in the NHL.

The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the league.

Red Wings Key Players