The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0), coming off a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators, visit the Detroit Red Wings (0-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN. The Red Wings were defeated by the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in their last game.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Lightning vs. Red Wings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Lightning 6, Red Wings 2.

Lightning vs Red Wings Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning had a 46-30-6 record overall, with an 8-9-17 record in matchups that needed overtime, last season.

Tampa Bay was 9-7-7 (25 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

In the 11 games last season the Lightning scored just one goal, they went 1-9-1 (three points).

Tampa Bay lost all 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning were 47-10-7 when they scored more than two goals (to register 101 points).

In the 36 games when Tampa Bay scored a single power-play goal, it registered 44 points by finishing 20-12-4.

When it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay was 28-13-6 (62 points).

The Lightning's opponent had more shots in 39 games last season. The Lightning went 18-18-3 in those matchups (39 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.89 24th 14th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.35 22nd 12th 32 Shots 28.2 29th 20th 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.4 11th 3rd 25.36% Power Play % 21.11% 17th 15th 79.69% Penalty Kill % 78.31% 18th

Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

