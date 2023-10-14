The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense will take the field against the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) and the 12th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Tar Heels are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 56.5 for the outing.

North Carolina owns the 30th-ranked defense this year (19 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best with 36.6 points per game. Things have been going well for Miami (FL) on both offense and defense, as it is posting 505.8 total yards per game (seventh-best) and surrendering only 268.4 total yards per game (ninth-best).

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -3.5 -105 -115 56.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Miami (FL) Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Hurricanes are accumulating 528.3 yards per game (23rd-worst in college football) and conceding 231.3 (28th), placing them among the poorest squads offensively.

The Hurricanes are 37th in college football in points scored for the past three games (36.3 per game) and 17th-best in points allowed (12.3).

Just looking at passing yards during the past three games, Miami (FL) is 48th in the nation (285.7 per game), and 74th in that category defensively (183.7 allowed per game).

The Hurricanes are accumulating 242.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (18th-best in college football) and allowing 47.7 per game (eighth-best).

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Miami (FL) has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Two of Miami (FL)'s four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Miami (FL) won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Miami (FL) has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +140 moneyline set for this game.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 1,330 yards on 98-of-135 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 59 carries for 379 yards, or 75.8 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Donald Chaney Jr. has totaled 289 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has registered 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 478 (95.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put up a 337-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 30 targets.

Colbie Young's 21 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 298 yards (59.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Thomas Gore has two sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and five tackles.

Francisco Mauigoa is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 22 tackles, three TFL, and one interception.

Te'Cory Couch has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 11 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

